Chicken tender salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken tender salad
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.99
More about Chop House - Fountain City
Chop House - Fountain City
4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville
|Lunch Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.00
lunch portion with cheese, rice noodles and bacon; served with honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$0.00
Served with grape tomatoes, rice noodles, bacon, jack, cheddar, and honey mustard on the side.