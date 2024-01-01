Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tender salad in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken tender salad

Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
Item pic

 

Chop House - Fountain City

4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Tender Salad$15.00
lunch portion with cheese, rice noodles and bacon; served with honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$0.00
Served with grape tomatoes, rice noodles, bacon, jack, cheddar, and honey mustard on the side.
More about Chop House - Fountain City
Item pic

 

Chop House - Knoxville

9700 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$0.00
Served with grape tomatoes, rice noodles, bacon, jack, cheddar, and honey mustard on the side.
More about Chop House - Knoxville

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Taco Salad

French Fries

Eel

Shrimp Quesadillas

Tamales

Egg Rolls

Italian Subs

Bruschetta

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (24 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston