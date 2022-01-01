Chicken tikka in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Punjab Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$10.95
Tandur roasted cage free chicken, masala rice, onion-tomato slaw, jalapeno raita
Aroma Indian Kitchen
138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville
|Chicken Tikka Masala Combo
|$55.99
Chicken Tikka Masala, Vegetable Samosa, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita
|Chicken Tikka
|$13.00
|Pomegranate Chicken Tikka
|$10.00
Tender chicken marinated and slow cooked and served with Pomegranate seeds.