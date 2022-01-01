Chili in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Green Chicken Chili Taco
|$9.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken tossed In a mild green salsa verde, romaine lettuce, corn, and queso fresco
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Chili Salmon + Veggies
|$15.95
Seared salmon, grape tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli, quinoa blend, grilled onions, sweet chili vinaigrette. GF
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
111 N Central St., Knoxville
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Horn of Plenty
9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville
|Chili - quart
|$15.00
|Chili Dog
|$10.00
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Volcano aka Thai Chili
|$10.95
Choice of protein cooked in Thai chili sauce served over steamed vegetables
|Chili Oil
|$1.00
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
|Chili Rubbed Duck (gf)
|$4.50
Salsa aguacate, onion, cilantro. Served on house-made blue corn tortilla. (gf)