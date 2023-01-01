Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Silvia's Mexican Restaurant

2421 University Commons Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga Grilled Chicked$11.99
More about Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$12.00
More about Casa Don Gallo

