Chipotle chicken in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken BLT Wrap$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, Applewood bacon, and our house-made Chipotle aioli wrapped in a garlic tortilla.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Center Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken BLT Wrap$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, Applewood bacon, and our house-made Chipotle aioli wrapped in a garlic tortilla.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

