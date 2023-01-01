Chipotle chicken in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Chipotle Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, Applewood bacon, and our house-made Chipotle aioli wrapped in a garlic tortilla.
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Center Way, Knoxville
|Chipotle Chicken BLT Wrap
|$11.00
