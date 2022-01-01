Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips + Salsa$6.00
Chips + Salsa$6.00
More about Redbud Kitchen
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and salsa$5.00
More about Pizza Hoss
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Salsa + House Made Chips
More about Zalate
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Large$7.00
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Casa Don Gallo
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$4.00
House-made red salsa with tortilla chips
Chips and Salsa$4.00
house-made red salsa with tortilla chips
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salsa Molcajete & Chips$7.00
Hand ground salsa w/ grilled tomatoes, tomatillos, onions, garlic, chile, lime, & herbs (v*, s, gf)
More about Tako Taco

Map

Map

