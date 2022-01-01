Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$3.95
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pound Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie$5.00
Gigantic brownie with graham cracker, marshmallow & chocolate swirl. Weighing in at a whopping 1/2 pound!
More about Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
Wild Love Bakehouse image

 

Wild Love Bakehouse

1625 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brownie$3.75
More about Wild Love Bakehouse

