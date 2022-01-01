Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chutney

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coriander Chutney$6.00
A delicious compliment to Chickpea Masala. Cilantro and mint with chilis and dates.
More about Vidl
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Onion Chutney
Mango Chutney$3.00
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen

