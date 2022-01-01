Cobb salad in Knoxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad Bowl$12.50
Local Spring Lettuces, Alubia Bean 'egg salad', shiitake 'bacon', cucumbers, radish, pickled red onion, cashew ranch.
More about Vidl
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$11.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Southern Cobb Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Your choice of dressing.
More about Southern Grit
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Creole Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

Sevierville

