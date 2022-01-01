Cobb salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Vidl
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Cobb Salad Bowl
|$12.50
Local Spring Lettuces, Alubia Bean 'egg salad', shiitake 'bacon', cucumbers, radish, pickled red onion, cashew ranch.
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.49
More about Southern Grit
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Southern Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Your choice of dressing.