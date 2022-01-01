Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve cookies

Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Bar Snack Cookie$1.00
Made from scratch cookies with chocolate chips, pretzels, and potato chips.
More about Last Days of Autumn Brewing
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Baked Cookie ala mode$6.00
Chocolate cookie dough light baked with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and covered with a caramel drizzle!
More about Pizza Hoss
Item pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Ginger Cookies$5.00
(2 pack) Crispy edges, chewy center, extra spicy vegan ginger cookies. Burlap & Barrel spices, Muddy Pond Sorghum.
Oatmeal Date Cookies$5.00
2 pieces
More about Vidl
Steamboat Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Steamboat Sandwiches

2423 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$2.49
Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter
Oatmeal Raisin
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
7e5905ca-db1b-4623-9855-074c247aa027 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Cookie$3.50
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Salted caramel Cookie$3.50
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cowboy Cookie$1.95
More about The Pizza Kitchen
Horn of Plenty image

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$3.00
More about Horn of Plenty
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie, Each
Cookie, Two$1.69
More about Nixon's Deli #11
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cookies (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, lemon icing. Available through April 23rd.
Cloud Cookies (2 doz.)$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please! *** Special Introductory Price***
Easter Cookies (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing in our pastel Easter colors.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies
More about The Tomato Head
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Takeout
2 Dozen Cloud Cookies$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Item pic

 

Wild Love Bakehouse

1625 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Made with Woodblock Chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Eggs
Oatmeal Toffee Cookie$3.50
Cornmeal Lime Cookie$2.50
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oatmeal Cookie$2.50
Sugar Cookie with Glaze$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
FRESH BAKED DAILY
More about The Tomato Head

