Cookies in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve cookies
More about Last Days of Autumn Brewing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Bar Snack Cookie
|$1.00
Made from scratch cookies with chocolate chips, pretzels, and potato chips.
More about Pizza Hoss
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Half Baked Cookie ala mode
|$6.00
Chocolate cookie dough light baked with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and covered with a caramel drizzle!
More about Vidl
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Spicy Ginger Cookies
|$5.00
(2 pack) Crispy edges, chewy center, extra spicy vegan ginger cookies. Burlap & Barrel spices, Muddy Pond Sorghum.
|Oatmeal Date Cookies
|$5.00
2 pieces
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Steamboat Sandwiches
2423 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Cookies
|$2.49
Chocolate Chip
Peanut Butter
Oatmeal Raisin
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Giant Cookie
|$3.50
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
|Salted caramel Cookie
|$3.50
More about The Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Cowboy Cookie
|$1.95
More about Nixon's Deli #11
SANDWICHES
Nixon's Deli #11
5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Cookie, Each
|Cookie, Two
|$1.69
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville
|Lemon Cookies (12)
|$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, lemon icing. Available through April 23rd.
|Cloud Cookies (2 doz.)
|$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please! *** Special Introductory Price***
|Easter Cookies (12)
|$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing in our pastel Easter colors.
More about The Tomato Head
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|Cookies
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|2 Dozen Cloud Cookies
|$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
Wild Love Bakehouse
1625 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Made with Woodblock Chocolate and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Eggs
|Oatmeal Toffee Cookie
|$3.50
|Cornmeal Lime Cookie
|$2.50