Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve croissants

Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$2.99
More about Duncan Cafe
Wild Love Bakehouse image

 

Wild Love Bakehouse

1625 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$4.50
Prosciutto & Gruyere Croissant$5.50
Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Wild Love Bakehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Stew

Chicken Parmesan

Panna Cotta

Sticky Rice

Carne Asada

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston