Curry in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve curry
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|14" Curried Away
|$19.00
|Calzone- Curried Away
|$13.50
|18" Curried Away
|$25.00
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Green Curry Chickpeas
House-made mild green curry w/ coconut milk
|Curry Chickpea Salad
local mixed lettuces w/ Apples, Radish, Fresh Lemon, & Olive Oil
Tandur Indian Kitchen
6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Coconut Curry (10 ppl)
Coconut masala curry, onion, peppers, tellicherry peppercorn
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
|Curry Plate
|$15.50
Green, red or yellow curry with green beans, zucchini, carrots, bamboo shoots and basil. Served with steamed or sticky rice. Your choice of pork belly, beef, chicken, shrimp, squid, vegetable or tofu.
|Panang Curry
|$15.50
Steamed broccoli and carrots in a coconut curry sauce with your choice of shrimp, chicken, vegetable, beef or tofu. Served with steamed or sticky rice.
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Curry
|$10.95
Choose from 6 delicious flavors of Thai curry. Served with steamed rice.
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
|Curry On My Mango Son (X-Hot) (BTL Only)
|$6.66