Curry in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve curry

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
14" Curried Away$19.00
Calzone- Curried Away$13.50
18" Curried Away$25.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Chickpeas
House-made mild green curry w/ coconut milk
Curry Chickpea Salad
local mixed lettuces w/ Apples, Radish, Fresh Lemon, & Olive Oil
More about Vidl
Tandur Indian Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry (10 ppl)
Coconut masala curry, onion, peppers, tellicherry peppercorn
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
844da458-a9f0-42af-bdb2-52dbf968570c image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Plate$15.50
Green, red or yellow curry with green beans, zucchini, carrots, bamboo shoots and basil. Served with steamed or sticky rice. Your choice of pork belly, beef, chicken, shrimp, squid, vegetable or tofu.
Panang Curry$15.50
Steamed broccoli and carrots in a coconut curry sauce with your choice of shrimp, chicken, vegetable, beef or tofu. Served with steamed or sticky rice.
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Curry image

 

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry$10.95
Choose from 6 delicious flavors of Thai curry. Served with steamed rice.
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry On My Mango Son (X-Hot) (BTL Only)$6.66
More about Tako Taco
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kaju Curry$14.00
Curry Leaves Shrimp Tikka$16.00
Jumbo shrimp marinated in curry leaves and spices and cooked in clay oven.
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen

