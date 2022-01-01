Custard in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve custard
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville
|9" Southern Custard (Buttermilk)
|$26.00
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.
|4" Southern Custard (Buttermilk)
|$4.25
A mild and buttery custard-based pie that lands somewhere between chess pie, cheesecake, and sugar cookie. The not too sweet buttermilk filling is baked into our delicious shortbread crust and is taken out of the oven before it gets too brown.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|9" Southern Custard
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.
|4" Southern Custard
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.