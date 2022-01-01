Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve dumplings

Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
fried shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
Pork Dumplings$8.00
fried pork dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Horn of Plenty image

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Dumplings$12.00
More about Horn of Plenty
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine image

 

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings$6.95
Stuffed with a homemade filling of chicken, pork, AND shrimp (we cannot alter the stuffing). Comes with 5 pieces and a side of tangy soy sauce.
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Waffles

Chicken Fajitas

Pho

Samosa

Chocolate Brownies

Jerk Chicken

Buffalo Burgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston