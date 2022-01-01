Dumplings in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.00
fried shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
fried pork dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Steamed Dumplings
|$6.95
Stuffed with a homemade filling of chicken, pork, AND shrimp (we cannot alter the stuffing). Comes with 5 pieces and a side of tangy soy sauce.
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.00
choice of pork or shrimp dumplings served with sweet soy vinaigrette