Eel in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve eel

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crabby Eel$19.00
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Eel Nigiri$10.00
Eel Maki$9.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Sauce$1.00
Eel & Avocado Roll$7.95
Eel & Cucumber Roll$7.95
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crabby Eel$19.00
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Side Eel Sauce$0.35
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Maki$9.00
Crabby Eel$19.00
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

