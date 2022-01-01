Eel in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve eel
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Crabby Eel
|$19.00
double nori roll with panko fried soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, and avocado topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
|Eel Nigiri
|$10.00
|Eel Maki
|$9.00
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Eel Sauce
|$1.00
|Eel & Avocado Roll
|$7.95
|Eel & Cucumber Roll
|$7.95
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Side Eel Sauce
|$0.35