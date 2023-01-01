Egg benedict in Knoxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggs Cochon image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Cochon Benedict$15.50
Slow-cooked, apple-braised pork served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise
Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict$14.50
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad
More about Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days Of Autumn Brewery

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Crabcake Eggs Benedict$15.00
More about Last Days Of Autumn Brewery

