Egg benedict in Knoxville

Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Eggs Cochon Benedict
|$15.50
Slow-cooked, apple-braised pork served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise
|Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict
|$14.50
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad