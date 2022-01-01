Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Fried Egg Rolls image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)$4.00
Crispy fried rice paper wrap, with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.
Egg Roll (1)$2.75
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Item pic

 

Tealicious

10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$5.50
Delicious egg rolls containing pork, cabbage, and carrots. Served with a sweet chili sauce. An order comes with 4.
More about Tealicious
19d41b8e-a238-4c37-9cb9-6e80d311116a image

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Egg Rolls$7.00
Two Eggrolls filled w/ Pork, Ginger, & Scallions. Comes w/ Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce
More about Kaizen

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

French Toast

Avocado Salad

Pudding

Cappuccino

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Black Bean Burgers

Waffles

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston