Egg rolls in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
|Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)
|$4.00
Crispy fried rice paper wrap, with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.
|Egg Roll (1)
|$2.75
More about Tealicious
Tealicious
10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut
|Egg Rolls
|$5.50
Delicious egg rolls containing pork, cabbage, and carrots. Served with a sweet chili sauce. An order comes with 4.