Egg salad sandwiches in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Alubia Bean 'Egg' Salad$12.00
House made sourdough Spelt loaf. Tiny Spanish heirloom white beans, with black salt , olive oil & herbs, local mixed lettuce, fresh cucumber, mustard greens walnut pesto
More about Vidl
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Small 8oz$5.50
Egg Salad$8.50
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Vidl - Be Well Boxes

111 E.Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Alubia Bean 'egg' Salad$9.00
Tiny creamy white heirloom beans mashed with olive oil and seasoned with black salt, parsley, lemon and grainy mustard. Perfect with your fave cracker. 16 oz.
More about Vidl - Be Well Boxes

