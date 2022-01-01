Egg salad sandwiches in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Alubia Bean 'Egg' Salad
|$12.00
House made sourdough Spelt loaf. Tiny Spanish heirloom white beans, with black salt , olive oil & herbs, local mixed lettuce, fresh cucumber, mustard greens walnut pesto
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Egg Salad Small 8oz
|$5.50
|Egg Salad
|$8.50