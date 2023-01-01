Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Fish Sandwiches
Knoxville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Duncan Cafe DOWNTOWN DELIVERY
710 Locust St., Knoxville
No reviews yet
FISH Sandwich
$6.50
More about Duncan Cafe DOWNTOWN DELIVERY
The Collab
10246 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$12.00
Beer battered pollock on a toasted Martin's potato bun with lettuce, cheddar cheese & tartar sauce
More about The Collab
