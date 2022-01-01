Fish tacos in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Zalate
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Taco Blackened Fish
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Taco Crispy Fish
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Lunch Fish Taco
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aoli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichuri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
asian slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, lime, and cilantro chimichurri served with asian slaw or sea salt kettle chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00