Fried cheesecake in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve fried cheesecake

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep fried cheesecake$6.00
More about Pizza Hoss
Item pic

 

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheesecake$5.95
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

