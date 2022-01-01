Fried pickles in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$6.00
More about Stock & Barrel
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
House Made Pickles + Buttermilk Ranch
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Fried Pickles
|$7.49
More about Roosters Bar and Grill
Roosters Bar and Grill
7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
fried pickle spears with our soul sauce or our original fried pickle spears served with ranch.