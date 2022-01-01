Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve fruit salad

Babalu Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tajin Fruit Salad$4.00
More about Babalu Knoxville
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff - 260 N Peters Rd

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fruit Salad$6.00
pineapple, mango, kiwi salsa, with sugar wonton chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff - 260 N Peters Rd

