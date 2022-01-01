Garden salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Garden Herb Salad
|$14.00
A mix of fresh romaine, green leaf, and arugula blended with cauliflower, chipped red onion, juicy tomatoes, carrots, fresh bell pepper, cucumbers and crispy bacon. Tossed in our garlic-herbed vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken, chopped walnuts and homemade croutons.
More about Pizza Hoss
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.50
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.
|Regular Garden Salad
|$7.00
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers and your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Garden Herb Salad
|$14.00
A mix of fresh romaine, green leaf, and arugula blended with cauliflower, chipped red onion, juicy tomatoes, carrots, fresh bell pepper, cucumbers and crispy bacon. Tossed in our garlic-herbed vinaigrette and topped with grilled chicken, chopped walnuts and homemade croutons.