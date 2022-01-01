Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve garlic knots

Regular Garlic Knots image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Garlic Knots$12.00
Equal to 3 orders of regular garlic knots.
Regular Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Pizza Hoss
b67a6a26-2d93-4143-9d7a-176fe127dec6 image

PIZZA • SALADS

Hard Knox Pizza

4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$10.00
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
More about Hard Knox Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$5.95
More about The Pizza Kitchen
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA

Hard Knox Pizza

10847 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$10.00
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
More about Hard Knox Pizza
Item pic

 

Hard Knox North Knox

2300 N Central St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$10.00
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
More about Hard Knox North Knox

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Mac And Cheese

Fajitas

Cookies

Grits

Pancakes

Sweet Potato Fries

Pork Chops

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston