Garlic knots in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve garlic knots
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Large Garlic Knots
|$12.00
Equal to 3 orders of regular garlic knots.
|Regular Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
PIZZA • SALADS
Hard Knox Pizza
4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Garlic Knots
|$5.95
PIZZA
Hard Knox Pizza
10847 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
