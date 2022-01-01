Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve garlic naan

Tandur Indian Kitchen image

Tandur Indian Kitchen

6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan Bread$2.50
More about Tandur Indian Kitchen
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$2.99
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen

