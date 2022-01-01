Grilled chicken in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
|Grill Chicken Sliders
|$11.50
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Taco Grill Chicken
|$3.25
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Served with battered fries.
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
|Grill Chicken Sliders
|$11.50
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, homemade ranch dressing, and a hint of our Smokin’ Fire sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Kids Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
|Taco Grilled Chicken
|$3.50
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Willow Creek Youth Park
7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.00