Grilled chicken sandwiches in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Glazed with olive oil, seasoned with our mild Cajun Rub, topped with crisp lettuce, mayo and juicy tomatoes and presented on a fresh onion kaiser roll
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Item pic

 

Willow Creek Youth Park

7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.00
More about Willow Creek Youth Park

