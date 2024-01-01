Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ground beef tacos in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

Banner pic

 

Silvia's Mexican Restaurant

2421 University Commons Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Taco W/ Ground Beef$6.99
More about Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Ground Beef Tacos$6.00
More about Chivo Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Greek Salad

Cheesy Bread

Pretzels

Kimchi

Flan

Pies

Margherita Pizza

Caramel Cake

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (24 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston