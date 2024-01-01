Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ground beef tacos in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Ground Beef Tacos
Knoxville restaurants that serve ground beef tacos
Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
2421 University Commons Way, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Kids Taco W/ Ground Beef
$6.99
More about Silvia's Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(335 reviews)
Kid's Ground Beef Tacos
$6.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
