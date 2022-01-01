Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

 

K Brew - Downtown

507 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Ham + Swiss cheese + cream cheese
More about K Brew - Downtown
Item pic

 

K Brew - West Hills

7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham + Swiss Melt Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Ham + Swiss cheese + cream cheese
More about K Brew - West Hills

