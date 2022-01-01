Hummus in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Black Bean Hummus
|$8.00
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Hummus Platter
|$8.50
Black bean hummus, red bell peppers, and crispy house-fried flour tortillas. V
|Happy Hummus Bowl
|$12.00
Black bean hummus, roasted broccoli & sweet potatoes, quinoa blend, carrots, red bell peppers, petite greens, sweet chili vinaigrette. GF V
|Hummus Platter
|$8.50
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted Red Peppers, Sesame Tahini, Lemon & EVOO
|Hummus Bowl
|$12.50
Roasted Tahini Hummus, Marinated Olives, & Chickpeas, Cucumber, Radish, Local Spinach
|Edamame Hummus & Veggies
|$12.00
Sunflower Spelt Sourdough, hummus, pickled carrots, sweet peppers, red cabbage, cucumber, pea sprouts.
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Wasabi Hummus
|$9.00
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|Original Hummus
|$4.49
Spicy and full of fresh garlic. This is the flavor we have offered in the restaurant for 30 years.
|Hummus & Blue Corn Chips
|$6.25
OUR HOUSE MADE ORIGINAL HUMMUS & BLUE CORN CHIPS
|Hummus Plate
|$9.75
CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ BROCCOLI ∙ PICKLED CARROT ∙ FRESH BAKED PITA WITH OUR HOUSE MADE HUMMUS
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Original Hummus
|$4.49
Original is the flavor we have offered in the restaurant for 30 years. Spicy and lively with a chunky texture.
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Wasabi Hummus
|$9.00
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan