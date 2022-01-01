Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve hummus

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Hummus$8.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Platter$8.50
Black bean hummus, red bell peppers, and crispy house-fried flour tortillas. V
Happy Hummus Bowl$12.00
Black bean hummus, roasted broccoli & sweet potatoes, quinoa blend, carrots, red bell peppers, petite greens, sweet chili vinaigrette. GF V
Hummus Platter$8.50
Black bean hummus, red bell peppers, and crispy house-fried flour tortillas. V
More about Redbud Kitchen
Item pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted Red Peppers, Sesame Tahini, Lemon & EVOO
Hummus Bowl$12.50
Roasted Tahini Hummus, Marinated Olives, & Chickpeas, Cucumber, Radish, Local Spinach
Edamame Hummus & Veggies$12.00
Sunflower Spelt Sourdough, hummus, pickled carrots, sweet peppers, red cabbage, cucumber, pea sprouts.
More about Vidl
Kopita image

 

Kopita

524 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Hummus$5.00
More about Kopita
Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wasabi Hummus$9.00
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Original Hummus$4.49
Spicy and full of fresh garlic. This is the flavor we have offered in the restaurant for 30 years.
Hummus & Blue Corn Chips$6.25
OUR HOUSE MADE ORIGINAL HUMMUS & BLUE CORN CHIPS
Hummus Plate$9.75
CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ BROCCOLI ∙ PICKLED CARROT ∙ FRESH BAKED PITA WITH OUR HOUSE MADE HUMMUS
More about The Tomato Head
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Blue Corn Chips$6.25
OUR HOUSE MADE ORIGINAL HUMMUS & BLUE CORN CHIPS
Original Hummus$4.49
Original is the flavor we have offered in the restaurant for 30 years. Spicy and lively with a chunky texture.
More about The Tomato Head
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wasabi Hummus$9.00
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wasabi Hummus$9.00
served with pine nuts, sriracha, cilantro oil, daikon, red pepper, and naan
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown

