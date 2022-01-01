Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve kale salad

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kale Salad$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
Kale Salad Entree$7.00
A fresh mix of chopped kale, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, diced red onion, and crisp bacon. It’s tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with choice
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad Entree$7.00
A fresh mix of chopped kale, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, diced red onion, and crisp bacon. It’s tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with choice
Chicken Kale Salad$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
JC Holdway Restaurant image

 

JC Holdway Restaurant

501 Union Ave., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Trout Salad$12.00
Kale Salad with Smoked Trout, Creamy Garlic Vinaigrette & Cornbread Crumble
More about JC Holdway Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Banana Pudding

Cappuccino

Mango Sticky Rice

Chicken Noodles

Fish And Chips

Veggie Rolls

Turkey Melts

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston