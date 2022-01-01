Kale salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
|Kale Salad Entree
|$7.00
A fresh mix of chopped kale, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, diced red onion, and crisp bacon. It’s tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with choice
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
