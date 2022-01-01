Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon meringue pies in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve lemon meringue pies

Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek

11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Lemon Meringue- Pie It Forward$27.00
Pie It Forward for August benefitting Knox Kickin' Cancer.
Tangy tart lemons are the hero of this pie. The lemon layer is baked in our shortbread crust and then topped with sweet white peaks of meringue. Shaved lemon curls provide a beautiful finishing touch.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Bearden

5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Pie It Forward - 4" Lemon Meringue
Tangy tart lemons are the hero of this pie. The lemon layer is baked in our shortbread crust and then topped with sweet white peaks of meringue. Shaved lemon curls provide a beautiful finishing touch.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Bearden

