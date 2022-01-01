Lemon meringue pies in Knoxville
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville
|9" Lemon Meringue- Pie It Forward
|$27.00
Pie It Forward for August benefitting Knox Kickin' Cancer.
Tangy tart lemons are the hero of this pie. The lemon layer is baked in our shortbread crust and then topped with sweet white peaks of meringue. Shaved lemon curls provide a beautiful finishing touch.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Bearden
5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Pie It Forward - 4" Lemon Meringue
