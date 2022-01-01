Mac and cheese in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.95
Tender pasta in creamy white cheddar cheese sauce. V
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Mac N Cheese
|$3.99
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|BBQ Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Mac N Cheese
|$3.99
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Classic. Cheesy.
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
serves 3-4
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Pint Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”
|Half Pint Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|9" Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
Garlic sauce, pasta, mozzarella, provolone and smoked cheddar cheeses.