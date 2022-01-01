Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.95
Tender pasta in creamy white cheddar cheese sauce. V
More about Redbud Kitchen
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$3.99
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about Stock & Barrel
c1374d22-3a93-498a-9ae1-c00800c7ca64 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Mac and Cheese$10.00
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Zalate
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$3.99
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Classic. Cheesy.
Large Mac & Cheese$12.00
serves 3-4
More about Southern Grit
Item pic

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
More about Horn of Plenty
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$6.99
More about Casa Don Gallo
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bearden Hill Fieldhouse

6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Pint Mac & Cheese$10.00
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”
Side Mac & Cheese$3.50
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”
Half Pint Mac & Cheese$5.00
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
9" Mac & Cheese Pizza$10.50
Garlic sauce, pasta, mozzarella, provolone and smoked cheddar cheeses.
More about The Tomato Head
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Tennessee Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Wedge Salad

Naan

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tikka

Chili

Steamed Rice

Cookies

Tacos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston