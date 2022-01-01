Mahi mahi in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Cast Iron Mahi
|$18.00
Mahi perfectly grilled and covered in a zesty white wine & caper sauce & two sides.
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Mahi Taco
|$6.00
Seared mahi, red cabbage slaw, mixed greens, soy honey aioli
|Mahi Taco
|$6.00
seared tuna, red cabbage slaw, soy honey aioli
|Mahi Salad
|$15.00
seasonal greens, seared tuna, oranges, watermelon radish, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, lime vinaigrette