Mahi mahi in Knoxville

Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Cast Iron Mahi$18.00
Mahi perfectly grilled and covered in a zesty white wine & caper sauce & two sides.
More about Southern Grit
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Taco$6.00
Seared mahi, red cabbage slaw, mixed greens, soy honey aioli
Mahi Taco$6.00
seared tuna, red cabbage slaw, soy honey aioli
Mahi Salad$15.00
seasonal greens, seared tuna, oranges, watermelon radish, sunflower seeds, goat cheese, lime vinaigrette
More about Babalu - Knoxville

