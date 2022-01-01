Meatball subs in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Little Joe’s Pizza
Little Joe’s Pizza
13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|LJP Meatball Sub
|$7.50
Our Home-Made Recipe of Beef, Pork, and Spices. Served on toasted garlic bread, topped with our Traditional Meat Spaghetti Sauce.
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$10.49
More about The Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Meatball Sub
|$8.95
Our delicious meatballs and signature sauce in a fresh hoagie bun topped with cheese baked in our Pizza Oven.....YUM