Meatball subs in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve meatball subs

Little Joe’s Pizza image

 

Little Joe’s Pizza

13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LJP Meatball Sub$7.50
Our Home-Made Recipe of Beef, Pork, and Spices. Served on toasted garlic bread, topped with our Traditional Meat Spaghetti Sauce.
More about Little Joe’s Pizza
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sub$10.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$8.95
Our delicious meatballs and signature sauce in a fresh hoagie bun topped with cheese baked in our Pizza Oven.....YUM
More about The Pizza Kitchen
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Meatball Sub$10.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

