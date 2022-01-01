Meatloaf in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Redbud Kitchen
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Grilled Meatloaf Panini
|$11.95
Grilled meatloaf, cheddar cheese, mayo, grilled onions, and ketchup glaze pressed on crispy ciabatta.
|Smoky Mountain Meatloaf
|$15.95
Char-grilled meatloaf, creamy potato casserole, ketchup glaze, sriracha aioli, green onions, and roasted broccoli
More about Southern Grit
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Classic Meatloaf
|$16.00
2 pieces of our homemade, all beef meatloaf, with au jus gravy & 2 sides.
|Half Pan Meatloaf
|$49.00
Serves 4, with au jus gravy, 4 biscuits and 2 large sides.