Meatloaf in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve meatloaf

58bc6101-db2f-48e5-b3eb-c48db4d688b6 image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Meatloaf Panini$11.95
Grilled meatloaf, cheddar cheese, mayo, grilled onions, and ketchup glaze pressed on crispy ciabatta.
Smoky Mountain Meatloaf$15.95
Char-grilled meatloaf, creamy potato casserole, ketchup glaze, sriracha aioli, green onions, and roasted broccoli
More about Redbud Kitchen
Classic Meatloaf image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Meatloaf$16.00
2 pieces of our homemade, all beef meatloaf, with au jus gravy & 2 sides.
Half Pan Meatloaf$49.00
Serves 4, with au jus gravy, 4 biscuits and 2 large sides.
More about Southern Grit
Horn of Plenty image

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
More about Horn of Plenty
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mo's Meatloaf$14.00
More about Tennessee Taphouse

