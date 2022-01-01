Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
w/ castelvetrano olives, loads of herbs and cucumber
More about Vidl
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$9.00
Romaine lettuce topped with our Mediterranean mix of onions, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, and home made vinaigrette & feta cheese. ***NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE***
More about Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

