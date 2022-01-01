Nachos in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortillas topped with slow smoked pork, beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream and guac.
|Black Bean Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortillas topped with black bean and fire roasted corn salsa, beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream and guac.
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortillas topped with smoked chicken, beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and guac.
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Papas Nachos
|$9.75
Chili spiced tater tots, beer queso, salsa fresca, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, green onions. GF V
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$3.50
French fries smothered with nacho cheese.
|Carnitas Nachos
|$10.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Crunchy Nacho Grilled Cheese
|$9.25
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Nachos
|$12.00
House Made Chips +Queso Dip + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Fresh Jalapenos + Pastor (Pork)+ Avocado Crema
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Nachos
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Nachos Supremos
|$12.00
|Nachos Fajitas
|$13.50
|Nachos Cheese
|$6.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Nachos
|$9.00