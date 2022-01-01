Nachos in Knoxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas topped with slow smoked pork, beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream and guac.
Black Bean Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas topped with black bean and fire roasted corn salsa, beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream and guac.
Smoked Chicken Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas topped with smoked chicken, beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, sour cream and guac.
More about Last Days of Autumn Brewing
Papas Nachos image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Papas Nachos$9.75
Chili spiced tater tots, beer queso, salsa fresca, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, green onions. GF V
Papas Nachos$9.75
Chili spiced tater tots, beer queso, salsa fresca, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, green onions. GF V
More about Redbud Kitchen
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Nacho Cheese Fries$3.50
French fries smothered with nacho cheese.
Carnitas Nachos$10.00
More about Pizza Hoss
Its All So Yummy Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Nacho Grilled Cheese$9.25
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
House Made Chips +Queso Dip + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Fresh Jalapenos + Pastor (Pork)+ Avocado Crema
More about Zalate
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supremos$12.00
Nachos Fajitas$13.50
Nachos Cheese$6.99
More about Casa Don Gallo
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$9.00
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Item pic

 

Willow Creek Youth Park

7530 Quarry Road, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$2.00
More about Willow Creek Youth Park
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Order Nachos$7.00
More about Tennessee Taphouse

