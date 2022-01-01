Noodle bowls in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Pickled Noodle Bowl
|$12.50
Pickled Brown Rice + Millet Noodles, Zucchini Noodles, Sweet Pea Sprouts, Red Cabbage, Watermelon Radish, Ginger Peanut Sauce.
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
|Noodle Bowl
|$11.00
Rice vermicelli noodles (served without broth), lettuce cilantro mix, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, and peanuts. Served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce. Your choice of tofu, grilled bbq pork, shrimp, beef, brisket, chicken, egg rolls, mixed vegetables or fried eggs.