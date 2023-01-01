Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve noodle soup

Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$10.00
More about Tako Taco
Item pic

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Noodle Soup$24.00
shrimp, scallops, tuna, hot & sour kimchi broth, house fat noodles, soft egg, katsuobushi (GF w/ rice noodles instead,SH)
More about Kaizen

