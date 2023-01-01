Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle soup in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Noodle Soup
Knoxville restaurants that serve noodle soup
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$10.00
More about Tako Taco
NOODLES
Kaizen
127 South Central St, Knoxville
Avg 4.7
(782 reviews)
Kimchi Noodle Soup
$24.00
shrimp, scallops, tuna, hot & sour kimchi broth, house fat noodles, soft egg, katsuobushi (GF w/ rice noodles instead,SH)
More about Kaizen
Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville
Garlic Bread
Burritos
Cupcakes
Chocolate Cake
Coleslaw
Pretzels
Taco Salad
Greek Salad
More near Knoxville to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(642 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(312 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(145 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston