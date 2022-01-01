Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve octopus

Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Nigiri$10.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff - 260 N Peters Rd

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nigiri Octopus$13.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff - 260 N Peters Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Shrimp Tacos

Tuna Salad

Veggie Rolls

Shrimp Quesadillas

Chili

Greek Salad

Cobbler

Meatloaf

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston