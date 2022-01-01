Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Octopus
Knoxville restaurants that serve octopus
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Octopus Nigiri
$10.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff - 260 N Peters Rd
260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Nigiri Octopus
$13.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff - 260 N Peters Rd
