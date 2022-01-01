Pancakes in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve pancakes
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
|$3.50
One Classic buttermilk pancake filled with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with cream cheese icing
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
OliBea
211 S Central, knoxviile
|Cruze Farm Buttermilk Lemon Pancakes
|$11.00
cruze farm buttermilk/lemon pancake
|Single Pancake
|$4.00