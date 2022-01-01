Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Swirl Pancake$3.50
One Classic buttermilk pancake filled with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with cream cheese icing
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
OliBea image

FRENCH FRIES

OliBea

211 S Central, knoxviile

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cruze Farm Buttermilk Lemon Pancakes$11.00
cruze farm buttermilk/lemon pancake
Single Pancake$4.00
More about OliBea
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$2.00
Pancakes$2.00
Blueberry Pancakes$2.00
More about Duncan Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Spinach Salad

Cheese Fries

Boneless Wings

Tortas

Wedge Salad

Noodle Bowls

Chili

Taquitos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston