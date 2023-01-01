Paninis in Knoxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days Of Autumn Brewery

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Panini$14.00
More about Last Days Of Autumn Brewery
Item pic

 

Redbud Kitchen - South Knoxville

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smokehouse Meatloaf Panini$12.95
Our own house recipe meatloaf with smoked cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onion, ancho BBQ, and spicy ranch.
Oh Honey Panini$10.25
Lean smoked turkey with swiss cheese, red onion, house-made honey mustard, and ripe tomato panini pressed on ciabatta. GF-O
Classic Meatloaf Panini$11.95
Our own house recipe meatloaf with cheddar cheese, mayo, red onions, and ketchup glaze pressed on crispy ciabatta.
More about Redbud Kitchen - South Knoxville

