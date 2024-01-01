Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami reuben in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve pastrami reuben

The Oak Room

109 West Anderson Avenue, Knoxville

HQ Pastrami Reuben$15.00
More about The Oak Room
Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters

320 North Peters Road, Knoxville

Pastrami Reuben$16.00
House-cured pastrami, slow fermented sauerkraut, our house made "Grand" sauce, and aged Swiss cheese on seeded rye bread
More about Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters

Sevierville

