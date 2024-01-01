Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pastrami reuben in
Knoxville
Knoxville
Pastrami Reuben
Knoxville restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
The Oak Room
109 West Anderson Avenue, Knoxville
No reviews yet
HQ Pastrami Reuben
$15.00
More about The Oak Room
Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters
320 North Peters Road, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Pastrami Reuben
$16.00
House-cured pastrami, slow fermented sauerkraut, our house made "Grand" sauce, and aged Swiss cheese on seeded rye bread
More about Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters
