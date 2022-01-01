Pies in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve pies
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|14" White Pie
|$13.00
|12" White Pie
|$9.00
|18" White Pie
|$17.00
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|PB&J Pie Cups
|$3.50
Peanut butter mousse, house-made strawberry jam, oat crust (N)
|Chickpea Pot Pie (serves 4)
|$27.00
Creamy Chickpeas w/ peas and carrots (32oz.) topped with flakey biscuits(4) (vegan, contains nuts, gluten)
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.50
Oreo Crust + Peanut Butter Mousse + Chocolate + Whipped Cream
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Key Lime Pie
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|8" THAI PIE
|14" C - THAI PIE
|16" THAI PIE
|$25.00
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Lemon Icebox Pie
|$5.00
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Our traditional pot-pie filling served with two fresh biscuits.
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|ALLY PIE
Garlic, pepperoni, white onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini & Feta cheese.
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Slice Lemon Ice Box Pie
|$4.50
|Slice Chocolate Chess Pie
|$4.50
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville
|Dozen 2" Pies
|$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Three each of Chocolate Cream, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream