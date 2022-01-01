Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve pies

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
14" White Pie$13.00
12" White Pie$9.00
18" White Pie$17.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PB&J Pie Cups$3.50
Peanut butter mousse, house-made strawberry jam, oat crust (N)
Chickpea Pot Pie (serves 4)$27.00
Creamy Chickpeas w/ peas and carrots (32oz.) topped with flakey biscuits(4) (vegan, contains nuts, gluten)
More about Vidl
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
Oreo Crust + Peanut Butter Mousse + Chocolate + Whipped Cream
More about Stock & Barrel
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
The Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8" THAI PIE
14" C - THAI PIE
16" THAI PIE$25.00
More about The Pizza Kitchen
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Icebox Pie$5.00
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Our traditional pot-pie filling served with two fresh biscuits.
More about Southern Grit
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
Takeout
ALLY PIE
Garlic, pepperoni, white onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini & Feta cheese.
More about Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pie$2.99
More about Nixon's Deli #11
Dozen 2" Pies image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Three each of Chocolate Cream, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Lemon Ice Box Pie$4.50
Slice Chocolate Chess Pie$4.50
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$5.95
More about The Tomato Head
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Small Pie Pick$3.00
Available for a variety of occasions! Perfect to display in the middle of one of our pies. Call the shop to find the perfect one for you! (865) 330-3694
4" Pie Pack$16.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
Pie It Forward - 9" Lemon Meringue
Tangy tart lemons are the hero of this pie. The lemon layer is baked in our shortbread crust and then topped with sweet white peaks of meringue. Shaved lemon curls provide a beautiful finishing touch.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$5.95
More about The Tomato Head
Consumer pic

 

Vidl - Be Well Boxes

111 E.Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Chickpea Pot Pie$26.00
peas, carrots, celery root, sage
topped w/ flakey chive biscuits (G, N)
32 oz ready to heat in your casserole serves 4-6
More about Vidl - Be Well Boxes
Dozen 2" Pies image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Three each of Chocolate Cream, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse
Harvest - Land Sea Vine image

 

Harvest - Bearden

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
More about Harvest - Bearden

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Carrot Cake

Chicken Wraps

Maki

Arugula Salad

Cornbread

Mozzarella Sticks

Pork Belly

Grits

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston