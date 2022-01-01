Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pork Chops (Biing Moo)$15.00
Marinated grilled pork chops in our house special seasoning. Served with a side of broth, and steamed or sticky rice.
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Pork$7.00
Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.
Chopped Pork LB$16.00
Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers.
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Pork Chop$24.00
thick-cut bone-in pork chop, brown butter fava beans, chimichurri, queso fresco
More about Babalu - Knoxville

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Chicken Wraps

Tuna Salad

Grilled Chicken

Veggie Salad

Barbacoas

Turkey Burgers

Pho

Sashimi

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston