Pork chops in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
PHO
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
|Grilled Pork Chops (Biing Moo)
|$15.00
Marinated grilled pork chops in our house special seasoning. Served with a side of broth, and steamed or sticky rice.
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Chopped Pork
|$7.00
Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers. Selecting more than one sauce will result in additional charges.
|Chopped Pork LB
|$16.00
Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers.