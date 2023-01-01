Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve pork ribs

Sticky Rice Cafe image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Ribs Special$12.50
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Ribs (gf)$15.00
Salsa "Boracha" made w/ mezcal, fresh apple juice, lemongrass, habanero, & blue masa (gf)
More about Tako Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Turkey Melts

Strawberry Shortcake

Udon Noodles

Tofu Salad

Paneer Tikka

Veggie Burgers

Filet Mignon

Hummus

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston