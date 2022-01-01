Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve pretzels

Last Days of Autumn Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Soft Pretzels & Cheese$8.00
Three salted Bavarian pretzels served with Pre Prohibition Ale beer cheese
More about Last Days of Autumn Brewing
Tealicious image

 

Tealicious

10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dipped Pretzel Rod$2.75
More about Tealicious
The Half Barrel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Half Barrel

1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzels$9.00
More about The Half Barrel
Pretzel Bites image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
More about Token
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Baked Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Baked Pretzel Sticks$10.00
6 Baked Pretzel Sticks$14.00
More about Tennessee Taphouse

