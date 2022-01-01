Pretzels in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve pretzels
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Last Days of Autumn Brewing
808 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville
|Bavarian Soft Pretzels & Cheese
|$8.00
Three salted Bavarian pretzels served with Pre Prohibition Ale beer cheese
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|Soft Pretzels
|$9.00
Token
213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.