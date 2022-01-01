Pudding in Knoxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Knoxville restaurants that serve pudding

Bread Pudding Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.75
An all-time favorite! Vanilla custard, fresh sliced banana, vanilla wafers, and whipped cream
More about Redbud Kitchen
Homemade Banana Pudding image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Banana Pudding
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$5.00
More about Southern Grit
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$2.99
More about Nixon's Deli #11
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Side Banana Pudding$3.50
A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.
Pint Banana Pudding$12.00
A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.
Half Pint Banana Pudding$5.00
A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers
More about Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
BG pic

 

Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
Dulce de leche, Cuban bread, served a la mode
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wicked Chicken

141 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (470 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.95
More about Wicked Chicken

