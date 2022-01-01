Pudding in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve pudding
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Banana Pudding
|$5.75
An all-time favorite! Vanilla custard, fresh sliced banana, vanilla wafers, and whipped cream
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Homemade Banana Pudding
Nixon's Deli #11
5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Banana Pudding
|$2.99
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville
|Side Banana Pudding
|$3.50
A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.
|Pint Banana Pudding
|$12.00
A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers.
|Half Pint Banana Pudding
|$5.00
A southern favorite that never disappoints with fresh bananas and Nilla waffers
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Dulce de leche, Cuban bread, served a la mode